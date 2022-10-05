Williamsport — Harold T. Chubb, 79, of Williamsport, formerly of Lock Haven, passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022 at Manor Care North Nursing Home.

He was born in Huntingdon, Pa, on September 15, 1943 to Harold and Eleanor Swope Chubb.

Harold was a graduate of Lock Haven High School and had joined the military service for a period of time.

Harold had worked for the McElhattan Landfill and had been last employed at the former Fallon Hotel in the maintenance department.

He was preceded in death by his wife JoAnn Brickley, a brother, Wade A. Chubb, three sisters Bertha Stevens, Margaret Schroat, Diano Chubb.

Survivors include two sisters, Esther Geguzis of Linden and Patricia Vining of Jersey Shore, also surviving is brother Graydon L. Chubb of Glasgow, Pa. Also surviving are a number of nieces and nephews.

Services and burial are under the direction of the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC, 121 W. Main St., Lock Haven and will be held at the convenience of the family.

Online thoughts and memories can be made at www.yost-gedonfuneral home.com and the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home Facebook page.

To plant a tree in memory of Harold Chubb as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.