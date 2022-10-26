Jersey Shore — Harold S. Pettit, 69, of Jersey Shore died unexpectedly at home on October 23, 2022.

He was born in Williamsport on September 20, 1953, a son to the late Frederick L. Sr. and Margaret (Day) Pettit.

Harold worked as a truck driver, as a tree trimmer for Aspen Tree Co., and his final employment before retirement was with Timberwolf Tree Co.

He enjoyed fishing, working on cars, scrapping, riding his Harley, and Harold loved spending time with his family. He was a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge 145, the VFW Lodge 5859 Jersey Shore, and the American Legion Post 36 in Jersey Shore.

His wife of 30 years, Barbara J. (Hodge) Pettit, preceded him in death on May 24, 2007.

He is survived by his daughter; Melissa (Josh) Porter with whom he lived; step-daughters, Dawn Cowher (Steve Utter) and Stephanie Wolfe (Jeromie); grandchildren Logan Porter, Breanna Porter, and Landen Porter; step-grandchildren, Amber Swisher and Trent Dunlap; a sister, Ruth Ann WettLaufer of Trout Run.

In addition to his wife and parents, Harold was preceded in death by his brother Frederick L. Pettit Jr. and sister Donna Peluso.

The family will receive friends and family at the funeral home from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 27, 2022.

A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, October 28, 2022 at Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 133 E. 3rd St., Williamsport, with the Rev. James R. Bethrens officiating. Burial will follow at Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted with handling final arrangements. To share a memory or sign an online register book, please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Harold Pettit as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

