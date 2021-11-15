Huntersville -- Harold R. “Woody” Wodrig, Sr., 81, of Huntersville died Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at his home.

Born October 4, 1940 in Muncy, he was a son of the late Charles and Clara (Bosch) Wodrig. He and his wife, the former Candy K. Swigart, celebrated 18 years of marriage on March 20, 2021.

Harold was an outdoorsman who truly loved nature and forest management. For over 40 years he dedicated his life to the family business, Wodrig’s Logging. Harold enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and was a member of the Muncy Valley Moose and a social member of the American Legion Post 35, Hughesville.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, are a daughter, Tammy (Paul) Hans of Muncy; a son, Harold R. "Pete" (Maria) Wodrig Jr. of Hughesville; a stepson, Robert (Diane) Stutzman of Greensburg; a sister, Marian Cragle of Millville; two brothers, Charles (Shirley) Wodrig of Orangeville, and his twin, Howard Wodrig of Muncy; seven grandchildren, Amy (Mike) Lambert, Randy Wodrig, Jennifer (Michael) Bane, Ryan (Larran) Wodrig, Jesse (Stephanie) Wodrig, Brennan (Nicole) Wodrig, and Cody Asher; and 12 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Harold was preceded in death by his first wife of 47 years, Norma (Davis) Wodrig; two sons, David and Rocky Wodrig; and a brother, William Wodrig.

Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, November 15, at McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, 557 E. Water St., Hughesville. A private burial will be held in Webster Cemetery, Huntersville, at the convenience of the family.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.

