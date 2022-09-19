South Williamsport — Harold R. Guiser, 82, of South Williamsport passed away Sept. 15, 2022 at UPMC Williamsport surrounded by family. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Diane.

Born July 1, 1940 in Mingoville, Harold was the son of the late John R. and Dorothy (McCaleb) Guiser. His infant brother, John, died before Harold’s birth. He was a 1958 graduate of Sugar Valley High School.

Harold spent hard working years as a lineman at several factories including Bethlehem Steel, Brodart, and Northrop Grumman. He retired at age 79 to become a fulltime caregiver for his wife after 15 years at Williamsport Wirerope.

He was a fixer, tinkerer, and for 30 years skillfully supported his wife’s craft business. In retirement he loved watching Hallmark movies with his pup curled on his lap.

Harold married Diane Schmaus during the Flood of 1972. Together they adopted four children, all who survive: Steve Guiser of S. Wmspt.; Cheryl DeSeau (Michael) of White Deer; Merl Guiser of Edmonton, Canada; and Mikalene Guiser (Tim Skinner) of Columbus, Ohio. The couple also raised and adopted their granddaughter, Felicia Sheilds (Mike) of S. Wmspt., and fostered several children. Three children from Harold’s first marriage, Lori Bowes (Jim), Todd Guiser, and Joni Guiser MacIntyre also survive; his daughter, Lisa, died as an infant.

He is survived by many grandchildren including Austin, Travis, Ariana, Bayleigh, Zachary; and great grandchildren D’Andre, Lilliana, Laylah, and Leo; and close cousins and caring in-laws.

Family will receive visitors on Wednesday, Sept. 21, between 4 - 7 p.m. at Crouse Funeral Home, 133 E. Third St., Williamsport. A private burial will take place at a later date. Donations to Williamsport SPCA are encouraged in honor of Harold’s devotion to his longtime canine companion, Elvis.

