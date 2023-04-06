Anthony Township, Pa. — Harold N. “Groundhog” Schrawder, Sr., 87, of Anthony Twp. passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Born March 15, 1936 in Watsontown, he was the son of the late Norman and Kathryn (Dietrick) Schrawder. On March 7, 1991, he married the former Barbara A. Walker and together they celebrated over 35 years of unconditional happiness.

Sgt. Schrawder honorably served as a United States Marine from 1954 - 1963 and was a distinguished marksman for the all Marine Corps shooting team. He served on Camp Lejuene, North Carolina, and with the Marksman training battalion in San Diego, California, as a leader and shooting instructor. He went on to serve as a distinguished marksman for the Pennsylvania All Guard team, with many shooting honors throughout his more than 22 years of service to this country.

He was an avid hunter, archer, and loved boating, camping, and snowmobiling with his beautiful wife, Barbara. He worked as a laborer-cook at Chef Boyardee in Milton for more than 35 years where he was known as “the big gun from Chef.” Groundhog was loved and will be missed by many. He went into his eternal resting place at 87 years of age. Thank you for the great hunting and we will always love you!

In addition to his wife, Barbara, he is survived by his son: Harold Schrawder, Jr., and his wife Georgia of Milton; one daughter: Marsha Anne Mento and her husband Philip of Coatesville; four grandchildren: Heather (Greg) Sposato, Bradley (Heidy Baez-Patino) Trate, Philip (Jocelyn) Mento Jr., and Joshua (Hannah) Mento; three great-grandchildren: Logan Trate, Kole Trate, and Nick Sposato; one great-great-grandson: Oaklin Trate; three step-children: Laure, Leesa, and Keith; six step-grandchildren; and one brother: Charles Schrawder of Massachusetts.

Burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 207 Broadway Street, Turbotville. To share a memory or condolence with the family, please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com.

