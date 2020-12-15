Montoursville -- Harold Martin Ingram, 89, entered into eternal rest on December 11, 2020 at Valley View Nursing Center due to Covid 19.

He and his late wife Roberta were married in 1952 and they celebrated 66 years together at the time of her death.

Harold was born on February 1, 1931 in Williamsport and was the son of the late Harold A. and Marion (Reeder) Ingram. He graduated from Williamsport High School in 1949 and attended WAC for business. He had retired from BroDart Furniture Division as plant manager after 33 years’ service.

He was a lifetime member at Central Baptist Church and had recently attended Emmanuel Baptist Church in Williamsport, was a member of the Masons and served Loyalsock Little League at every level for over 30 years. He loved coaching young men but also as a league officer.

Harold was a builder and master craftsman, enjoying his 26 years of retirement, repairing furniture for people all over the area. He loved to create items for family and friends. His necklace tree invention produced and sold over a thousand at craft shows all around Northcentral Pennsylvania.

Of course, he loved the outdoors, fly fishing, hunting and his annual Canada family vacations and the family cabin he helped build with his beloved children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Harold is survived by two sons; Stephen Ingram of Williamsport and Robert Ingram (Rebecca) of Wichita, Kansas, one daughter; Linda Eck (Carl) of Williamsport, six grandchildren; Jennifer, Michael, Chad, Emily, Megan and David and six great grandchildren; Karli, David, Benjamin, Kaytlin, Abbey and Dylan. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by two brothers; Walter and Calvin Ingram.

Services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by the Maneval Allen Redmond Funeral Home, 500 West 4th St., Williamsport.

