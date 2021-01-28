Collomsville -- Harold L. Clark, Sr., 81, of Collomsville died Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at his home.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 45 years, Elsie Marie (Winters) Clark.

Born April 2, 1939 in Collomsville, he was a son of the late Harry G. Clark and Cleda (Confer) Pfirman.

Harold served proudly in the U.S. Army, Pa. National Guard 109th Infantry Regiment 28th division from 1958-1964. He was a member of Victory Baptist Church, Linden and a lifetime member of the N.R.A.

Harold retired from AVCO, currently Textron Lycoming. He enjoyed farming and gardening loving his family and life immensely.

Surviving are his children, Harold L. Clark Jr, of Watsontown, Ann Marie (Clark) Canney of Williamsport, Norma J. (Clark) Laird and husband Albert of Jersey Shore, and Timothy A. Clark and wife Candy, of Jersey Shore; 12 grandchildren, Lorraine Rodriquez, Matthew Clark, Travis Rudy, William “Billy” Fleming, Heather Fleming, Shannon Clark, Mary Lee Gordon, Monica, Justina, and Joshua Laird, and Christopher and Jessica Clark; 11 great-grandchildren, Adrianna, Riley, and Tyler Angle, Mayvin Gordon, Kalon Pearson, Awnnah, Eathan, and IraLyn Edwards, Imonii Washington, and Hannah and Isaac Rodriquez; siblings, Harry E. Clark, Virginia (Hagemeyer) Flora and husband Larry of Danville, and Ronald Clark and wife Stella of Montoursville; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife he was preceded in death by his siblings, June P., Warren W. and Florence M. Clark.

A funeral service to honor the life of Harold will be held 11 a.m. Monday, February 1 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond Street Williamsport with his pastor Donald Wakefield officiating. Burial will be held in Green Lawn Memorial Park, Montgomery. Please adhere to mask wearing and social distancing guidelines.

A visitation will be held from 5 – 7 p.m. on Sunday, January 31 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond St., Williamsport. We ask that you please wear a face mask and remain in your car upon arrival for the viewing until a funeral attendant escorts you into the building as we comply with COVID-19 regulations which limit the number of people inside one place for a public gathering.

Memorial contributions may be made to his church, Victory Baptist Church, 254 Back St., Linden PA 1774 or Susquehanna Health Foundation c/o Home Care & Hospice, 1001 Grampian Boulevard, Williamsport, PA 17701.

Online condolences may be made on Harold’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.