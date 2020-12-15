Muncy -- Harold “Hot Rod” Clayton Seyler, 93, of Muncy passed away on Friday, December 11, 2020 at Geisinger Medical Center of Danville.

Harold was born September 9, 1927 in Muncy and was the son of the late Preston and Dorothy (Worthington) Seyler. He married Marjorie Marie O'Connor on April 14, 1951 and shared 65 years of marriage.

Harold served his country honorably in the Navy during World War II. He retired after 37 years from Avco of Lycoming as a tool Grinder in 1987.

Hot Rod enjoyed cars, Nascar, hunting, and staying active. He was a retired UAW Local 787 member, 32 degree Mason, a member of American Legion Post 104 for 46 years and member of VFW Post 3428. He was an officer at the Muncy VFW for over 20 years and was a proud participant of the Color Guard.

He is survived by a daughter: Deborah Y. (Robert) Gansel of Lititz, Pa., a son: Karl E. Seyler of Williamsport, four grandchildren, Jason Gansel, Megan (Aaron) Jones, Nicholas (Devon) Seyler, Alexandria (Chad Eiswerth) Seyler and by eight great-grandchildren and one great great-grandchild.

In addition to his parents, Harold is predeceased by his wife Marjorie M. O’Connor on May 21, 2016.

Due to current health concerns, a formal memorial service will be celebrated at a later date.

In Harold’s memory, memorial contributions may be made to the VFW Post 3428, 12 West Market Street Rear, Muncy, PA 17756.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty~Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

