Jersey Shore -- Harold G. Wright, 84, of Jersey Shore passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020 at UPMC Susquehanna.

Born November 27, 1935 in Rupert, Pennsylvania, he was the son to the late Alfred Wright and the former Grace Rummings. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, the former Willavene Boring on May 14, 2005.

He received his AA in Business Administration from Williamsport Community College. Throughout his life, Harold worked at Piper Aircraft in Lock Haven where he worked in the paint shop and was also a welder. He worked at Rockwell International as a structural mechanic on the B1 bomber aircraft, and also worked at Northrop as a structural mechanic on the B1 bomber aircraft in Pico Rivera, California, and later transferred to Palmdale, California.

Harold spent his summers leading Sunday worship services at the Pine Creek Campgrounds. He was a board member, bus driver, Sunday School teacher, and Honorary Deacon at the Antes Fort Assembly of God church. Harold was involved with establishing the People that Love Center in Jersey Shore which ministered to local residents with food and clothing, was involved with yoke fellow Prison Ministry for many years ministering to the local prisons in the Lock Haven area, and then in his later years, he continued to minister in Southern California Prisons. He was a Royal Ranger leader at church for boys to go camping and earn badges for things accomplished.

Harold was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting, fishing, and camping. He also enjoyed gardening and working outdoors.

He was a man who loved the Lord and his family. Surviving are his wife, the former Mable E. Perry; sons, Jeffrey G. (Silvia) Wright of Linden, Douglas A. (Melody) Wright of Lock Haven, and David L. Wright of Jersey Shore; a daughter, Cynthia K. (Scott) Woods of Eastvale, California; 6 grandchildren; and 5 great grandchildren.

Service information will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to Frederick B. Welker Funeral Home, Jersey Shore.

