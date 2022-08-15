Watsontown — Harold F. Geise of Watsontown was a caring husband, father, pappy, and friend. He left this world Friday, August 12, 2022 at the age of 75.

Born November 11, 1946 in Danville, he was a son of the late Edwin and L. Evelyn (Swank) Geise. On September 25, 1971 he married the former Linda S. Troutman, who survives. Together they celebrated 50 years of marriage.

Harold was a 1964 graduate of Sunbury High School and a graduate of Susquehanna University, where he received an accounting degree. He began his career with Spread Eagle, but worked most of his life with Liberty Mutual Insurance. While employed there he obtained his CPCU designation and a Masters Degree in Business from Bloomsburg University. He retired in 2006, and afterwards began working part-time at the former Bee-Cee Pro Hardware, Watsontown, until its closing.

Harold was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Muncy. He was on the board of directors for Albright Care from 1988 to 2006 and currently served on the board of directors at the Warrior Run Manor, Watsontown.

He loved his orchard, growing apples and then working as a family making apple butter. Harold was known for his cooking and ice cream making, entering contests and winning first place several times over the years for his delicious homemade ice cream. He also enjoyed woodworking.

Surviving in addition to his wife are a son, Gabriel Geise, of Boalsburg; a daughter and son-in-law, Melanie and Tom Ottavio, of Birdsboro, Pa.; a granddaughter, Olivia Ottavio; a brother and sister-in-law, Ralph and Karen Geise, of Sunbury; a sister, Carol Beckman, of Sunbury; a sister-in-law, Arlene Geise, of Sunbury; a brother-in-law, Dennis Troutman, of Huntsville, Alabama; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Donald Geise.

Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, August 19, 2022 at the First United Methodist Church, 602 S. Market St., Muncy, where a memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. with his pastor, the Rev. Richard Robinson, officiating.

Burial will follow in the First United Methodist Church Memorial Gardens.

Contributions in Harold’s memory may be made to First United Methodist Church, Muncy.

The family is being assisted by Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St., Muncy.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com

