Montoursville — Harold Eugene McKinley, 78, of Greenview Road, Montoursville, passed away on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at UPMC Williamsport Hospital.

Harold was born in Lock Haven to the late Wilfred and Regina McKinley on January 10, 1944. He graduated from Lock Haven High School. He was in the Army National Guard of Pennsylvania. He worked as a Tastykake Salesman for 41 years. He enjoyed watching the Yankees. Harold was married 56 years to the love of his life, late Lois McKinley, who preceded him on July 3, 2022.

Harold is survived by his son, Kevin and Gia McKinley, of Trumbauersville, Pa., and a granddaughter, Lauren McKinley. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Bob and Boyd McKinley.

Family and friends will be received in the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC, 121 W. Main Street, Lock Haven on Saturday, August 6 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Online thoughts and memories can be made at www.yost-gedonfuneralhome.com or the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home Facebook page.

