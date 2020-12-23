Danville -- Harold Eugene Fletcher, 83, of Danville passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 20, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center.

Born May 6, 1937 in Danville, he was the son of the late Harold T. and Viola A. (Brehm) Fletcher. On June 7, 1957 he married the former Karen A. Cline and together they celebrated 63 years of marriage.

He was a 1955 graduate of the former North Mont High School, Turbotville and was employed by PPL for many years, mostly at Washingtonville, retiring in 1994. He also farmed on Arrowhead Road in Derry Township until 1978.

He was a member of Washingtonville Lutheran Church and a social member of Washingtonville Fire Company.

He enjoyed woodworking, gardening, hunting, and playing the guitar. He was an avid coin and baseball card collector, Pittsburgh Steelers fan, and was noted for making awards for marines at Camp Lejune, N.C.

Surviving besides his wife, Karen Fletcher, are two sons: Kevin Fletcher and his wife Tanya of Sayre and Theodore C. Fletcher of Milton; a daughter, Vicki K. Corbin of Danville; 12 grandchildren: Dana Rose, Kevin Fletcher, Jr., Eric Fletcher, Gwen Pidcoe, Shawna Phalen, Christopher and Ashley Truxall, Amber, Elizabeth, and Harold T.C. Fletcher, Katrina and David Swartz; 16 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren; and a brother, Keith Fletcher and his wife Janice of Turbotville.

Preceding him in death besides his parents were a daughter, Valeri R. Wilson in 2008 and a sister, Karole Gibson in 2016.

A funeral service with burial in Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy, will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in his memory be made to St. Jude’s Children Hospital at www.stjude.org/donate.

