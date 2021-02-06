Williamsport -- Harold E. Ruch, Sr., 80, of Williamsport passed away unexpectedly Monday, February 1, 2021 at home.

Surviving is his loving wife of 58 years Veda R. (Williams) Ruch whom he married November 3, 1962.

Born November 2, 1940 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Kramer and Helen (Mulliner) Ruch.

Harold was employed by Loyalsock Twp. for 24 years. He attended Faith Wesleyan Church. He enjoyed bowling, playing cards, scratching lottery tickets, taking casino trips, and eating out. Harold had an outgoing personality, loved to talk and joke, and treasured time spent with his family.

Surviving in addition to his wife are four children, Patricia A. Bower (Raymond Sr.) of Williamsport, Harold E. Ruch, Jr. of Williamsport, David A. Ruch (Kimberley) of South Williamsport and Richard A. Ruch (Barbara) of Linden; six grandchildren; six great grandchildren; a brother, Richard Ruch (Maryruth) of Tennessee and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents Harold was preceded in death by a granddaughter Meghann Ruch.

Funeral services were held privately at Sanders Mortuary with burial in Wildwood Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Harold’s name may be made to Lycoming County SPCA, 2805 Reach Road, Williamsport, PA 17701.

