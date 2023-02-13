Williamsport, Pa. — Harold D. "Bud" Hershberger, Jr., 90, passed away on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at WeCare at Loyalsock. He was predeceased on January 14 by his loving wife of 60 years, Joyce.

Born November 30, 1932 in Philadelphia, he was a son of the late Harold D. and Sarah Amilla Robb Hershberger, Sr. His brother, Lt. Richard Robb Cuthbert, was a fighter pilot in World War II and was killed in action over north Africa in 1943, receiving the Purple Heart.

Harold was a 1954 graduate of Bucknell University, continuing his education at the Rutgers School of Banking. He began his career in 1956 at the West Branch Bank and Trust Company, and retired in 1990 as Vice President and Senior Trust Officer of what was then known as Northern Central Bank.

Harold was also active in the Williamsport community, participating in the Lycoming United Way and the Greater Williamsport Jaycees, and being named as the Jaycees' outstanding young man of the year in 1963. He served as the secretary of the Board of Directors of the First Community Partnership of Pennsylvania (then known as the Williamsport-Lycoming Foundation) for over 30 years. He was also a member of the Lycoming College Board of Directors; the Williamsport Water Authority board; the Wildwood Cemetery board for nearly 50 years; and the Board of Trustees of the James V. Brown Library, which he served for over 40 years. Harold's great-grandfather, Seth T. Foresman, was a founding member of the library board during his service as Mayor of Williamsport (1905-1908).

Harold was the kind of man who took care of things quietly, confidently, and without complaint. When his father was in a nursing home, he would bring him a drink every evening and spend time with him. During his service on the water rescue team of the Williamsport Civil Defense, he was one of the men who responded to the deadly Allegheny Airlines Flight 371 crash on Bald Eagle mountain on December 1, 1959. What he saw that day stayed with him for life.

When the jogging craze swept the nation in the 1970's, Harold was an immediate enthusiast. He read The Complete Book of Running by Jim Fixx, wrote journals logging his progress, and participated in local races. He eagerly looked forward to becoming another decade older, so that he had a greater chance of beating the competition! His love of running and racing is appropriately described in the words of Eric Liddell: "I believe God made me for a purpose, but he also made me fast. And when I run, I feel his pleasure."

Harold was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying cutting wood on land he owned with his parents, first at a shack near the Delaware water gap, and then at his beloved cabin on the Loyalsock Creek. He stacked wood like an artist, carefully manipulating each log until the finished product satisfied his vision.

But the most important part of Harold's life was his family. He was a loving son, father, and husband. His wife Joyce was his best friend and true love, so it is not surprising that he lived less than a month after she was gone. It is certain that they are together again, enjoying their bond for eternity.

Harold received the best of care during his brief stay at WeCare at Loyalsock. The family wants to convey their sincere thanks to the staff, who showed unwavering kindness and respect in all they did for him. It is deeply appreciated.

Surviving are two children, Pamela (Michael) and Susan (Jim), both of Williamsport; three grandchildren, Emily Newcomer; James Newcomer, Jr.; and Sean Jensen; and two step-grandchildren, Ryan Jensen and Katlin Jensen.

As they did with so many things in their lives, Harold and Joyce will share a service of remembrance and celebration on what would have been Joyce's 89th birthday, Saturday, May 27, 2023, at 11 a.m. at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 142 Market Street, Williamsport, with the Reverend Brian Vasey officiating. The service will be followed by a reception at the Williamsport Country Club, to which all are invited.

Arrangements are being handled by Crouse Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the James V. Brown Library, Lycoming County SPCA, or St. Mark's Lutheran Church.

Some songs just speak of our loved ones. Dan Fogelberg sang it well: "The leader of the band is tired and his eyes are growing old, but his blood runs through my instrument, and his song is in my soul. My life has been a poor attempt to imitate the man. I'm just a living legacy, to the leader of the band."

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.