Loyalsock -- Harold Cozza, Jr., 61, of Loyalsock passed away on August 28, 2021 at UPMC Shadyside in Pittsburgh.

Harold was born in Orange, N.J. on April 10, 1960, a son of the late Harold Sr. and Rosanne (Mitola) Cozza.

Harold loved his family above all else, and celebrated 34 years of marriage to his wife on May 30, 2021.

Harold is survived by his wife, Patricia (Czerwonka) Cozza, their children, Danielle (Dane) Bandurak, Justin Cozza, Ashley (Josh) Hewlett, Alexis Cozza, and Christian Cozza, a grandson, Brayden Bandurak, a brother, Patrick Cozza, and a sister, Maria Casale.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial contributions be made to the Susquehanna Foundation, 1001 Grampian Blvd, Williamsport, PA, for the benefit of the Hillman Cancer Center, or to the Northway Community Church, 1680 4 Mile Dr., to benefit the Schick Elementary Backpack Food Program.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted with handling arrangements. Please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com to sign a register or share a memory.



