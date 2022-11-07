Eagles Mere — Harold C. Rider, Jr., 82, of Eagles Mere passed away on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at Geisinger Medical Center of Danville.

Born August 9, 1940 in Eagles Mere, he was the son of Harold C. and Florence (Kiess) Rider. Harold married Carolyn M. Hugo April 11, 1970, and shared 36 years of marriage.

Harold honorably served his county in the U.S. Army in the Vietnam War.

Harold graduated from Sullivan Highland High School in 1958. He worked for Rainbow Farms, Carl Rider Construction, and built and operated JR's mini market of Eagles Mere for 17 years until retiring in 2005. He was a member of American Legion Post 601 for 41 years, and the Eagles Mere Fire Co. for 62 years. In his free time, Harold enjoyed playing golf, landscaping property, woodworking, and fishing.

Harold is survived by a son, Neil Rider, of Eagles Mere; two brothers, John Rider, of Eagles Mere, Gary Rider, of Eagles Mere; two sisters, Shirley Gross, of Pleasant Gap, and Dorothy Smith, of Hughesville.

In addition to his parents, Harold was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn M. (Hugo) Rider, on September 29, 2006; a brother, Carl (Jean) Rider, and a sister, Donna (John) Rider.

A Memorial Service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, November 12, at Eagles Mere Community Hall, 915 Laporte Ave., Eagles Mere.

In Harold's memory, memorial contributions may be made to the Lycoming County SPCA, 2805 Reach Rd., Williamsport, PA 17701. Harold LOVED his dogs.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty~Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at mccartythomas.com.

