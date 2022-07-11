Williamsport — Harold Andrew “Lanny” Lutz, 78, of Williamsport passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at home while surrounded by his loving family, following a courageous battle with stomach cancer.

Lanny was born in Williamsport on Oct. 6, 1943, a son of Harold T. and Monica S. (Schelb) Lutz.

He served in the U.S. Army. Lanny had been employed as an insurance agent with Baltimore Life and Bankers Life, he also worked in sales for the former Williamsport Paper Co., he retired in 2005 from Lycoming College as a maintenance supervisor.

Lanny was an avid angler and had served as treasurer of Trout Unlimited for many years and was a member of Lycoming Creek Anglers.

He and his wife, the former Bonnie Cowles, celebrated their 49th wedding anniversary on May 5, 2022.

Surviving in addition to Bonnie are two daughters and their families; Traci L. (Stephen) Walker, Angela M. (Todd) Husson; daughter-in-law; Brooke (Chris) Dempsey; grandchildren, Drewan T. (Kathryne), Elijah C., LeAnn M., Jacob T., Lilah M., and Lydia T.; siblings, Robert J. (Marlene), Ronald A. (Audrey), Gregory M., Chrisopher S. (Alisa) Lutz and Kathleen M. (Jerry) Crosby, Andrew J. Lutz and sister-in-law, Halilah.

In addition to his parents a son, Thomas A. Lutz preceded him in death.

The family will receive family and friends at Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 133 E. 3rd St., Williamsport, on Friday, July 29, 2022 from 6 to 8 p.m. to celebrate his life, please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com to sign a register book or share a fond memory.

Memorial contributions, if desired may be made in Harold’s name to Lycoming Creek Angler’s Club, 2079 Blair St., Williamsport, PA 17701

