Linden -- Harold A. "Hal" Lusk, 59, of Linden passed away Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021.

Surviving is his loving wife of 22 years, Cathy (Cunningham) Lusk.

Born Jan. 3, 1962, in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Harold E. Lusk and Annis L. (Jarrett) Straub of South Williamsport.

Hal graduated from South Williamsport Area Junior Senior High School and Williamsport Area Community College with a degree in Construction Management Technology. Hal began working as a car salesman for John Powell Chevrolet Truck and Anchor Nissan Jeep. He later was owner and operator of Country Breeze Air Duct Cleaning and was the current owner of Horizon Powder Coating.

Hal was a member of the GAP Fellowship where he was the lead guitarist in the praise band. He was a founder of the former Wings Over Williamsport flying club and the lead guitarist in the band, Strickly Business. Hal enjoyed flying remote control airplanes, playing his guitar and going antiquing. Hal loved animals, was an avid bird watcher and especially loved supporting his son’s racing team as crew chief of limited late models.

Surviving in addition to his wife are three sons, Alan M. Lusk of Massachusetts, Eric J. Lusk (Molly) of Montoursville and Joseph C. Lusk (Jena Kaelin) of Linden; two grandchildren, Ezra and Dillon Lusk; three brothers, David Lusk (Cathy) of Virginia, Kenneth Lusk of South Williamsport and Thomas Lusk (Sandy) of North Carolina; a sister, Donna Grove (Tracy) of Indiana; two step-brothers, Christopher Straub (Kristen) of Massachusetts and Jeffrey Straub of Delaware; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A celebration of Hal’s life will be held 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17 at the GAP Fellowship, 312 Maynard St., Williamsport, with Pastor Gary Runtas officiating. The family with receive friends immediately following the service at the church.

The family will provide the flowers. Memorial donations may be made in Hal’s name to the Lycoming County SPCA 2805 Reach Rd, Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home. www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Harold Lusk as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.



