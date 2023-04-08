Muncy, Pa. — Harley R. Pittenger, 88, of Muncy died Sunday, April 2, 2023 at Wynwood House, Boalsburg.

He was born October 3, 1924 in Blossburg, a son of the late Abraham and Margie (Hall) Pittenger. On November 26, 1959, he married the former Carol Cropp, who survives. Together they celebrated 63 years of marriage.

Harley was a graduate of Liberty High School. He worked many years as a Union carpenter. In later years he worked more independent jobs, providing his carpentry and all around trade skills to help many throughout his community.

He was a member of St. Andrew Lutheran Church, Muncy.

Harley was hard working and enjoyed helping others. Growing up on a farm, he loved the outdoors, including hunting in earlier years.

Surviving in addition to his wife are two children, Steve (Pam) Pittenger, of Danville, and Melanie (John Hurst) Bernier, of Spring Mills; one brother, Abe Pittenger, of Muncy; four grandchildren, Alaire Wood, Alyssa (Aaron) Cole, Derek (Joli) Bernier and Bryan Bernier; and six great-grandchildren, Brycen, Ashton, Ava, Kailan, Ryla, and Bodie.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two brothers, Thomas Pittenger and Carl Pittenger, in infancy; and four sisters, Isabell Rathmell, Faye Beck, Geraldine Loudenslager, and Gertrude Heller.

Friends will be received Monday and Tuesday, April 17 and 18 from 11 a.m. to noon at St. Andrew Lutheran Church, 201 S. Main St., Muncy, where a Memorial Service will be held at noon.

The family will provide the flowers and suggests contributions in Harley’s memory be made to St. Andrew Lutheran Church, 201 S. Main St. Muncy, PA 177556.

The family is being assisted by Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St. Muncy.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.

