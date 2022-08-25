Hughesville — Harland A. Shaner, 90, of Hughesville died Sunday, August 21, 2022.

Born December 6, 1931 in Muncy, he was a son of Oscar and Blanche (Craig) Shaner.

Harland was a graduate of Hughesville High School, Class of 1949, and served his country honorably in the U.S. Airforce during the Korean War. Prior to returning home after the war, Harland married the love of his life, the former Patricia A. Turner. Soon after they would return home Harland became employed as a supervisor at several local manufacturing facilities before retiring in 1995 from Muncy Homes.

A dedicated father and grandfather, Harland loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. In his free time, he enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, hiking, nature walks, and camping. He also enjoyed traveling, playing softball, bocce ball, and cornhole. He was a member of Moreland Community Church and was currently attending Moreland Baptist Church. Harland also served as a deacon at Trinity Lutheran Church, Hughesville.

Surviving are four sons, Steven (Beatrice) Shaner of Muncy, Gary (Genna) Shaner of Muncy, Rick (Cindy) Shaner of West Newton, and Corey Shaner of Unityville; a brother, Paul Shaner of Muncy; a sister, Sarah Harman of Hughesville; eight grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Harland was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, the former Patricia A Turner; four brothers, Verus Shaner, Arthur Shaner, Archie Shaner, and Carl Shaner; and two sisters, Carrie Fry, and Mary Peters.

A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, August 27 at Moreland Baptist Church, 118 Moreland Baptist Rd., Muncy, with Rev. David B. Guenin officiating. Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.

The family will provide the flowers and suggest memorial contributions to UPMC Home Health Care and Hospice or the American Rescue Workers.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.

