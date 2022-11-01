South Williamsport — Hali Marie Fullmer, 35, of South Williamsport passed away suddenly on Saturday, October 29, 2022 after an unexpected medical condition.

Born June 24, 1987 in Cortland, N.Y., she was a daughter of Peggy (Graham) Fullmer of New York and the late Gary Lee Fullmer.

Hali was a graduate of Norwich High School, Norwich, N.Y., where she was part of the high school band “pit” and ran cross country. She went on to earn a bachelor’s degree and then also obtained an MBA and MHA from the University of Phoenix.

She was employed by UPMC Williamsport in Family Medicine Residency as the Director of Operations.

Hali enjoyed the outdoors, canoeing, hiking, and camping. She was a Penn State football fan and loved watching sports.

Hali was the most amazing and devoted mommy to her two sons, Jackson Tyler Bush and Jameson Donald Lee Dunkleberger. She loved being involved in their activities from Boy Scouts to basketball, Hali was there.

Surviving in addition to her sons Jackson and Jameson are her fiancé Riley Dunkleberger, of South Williamsport; a sister, Sara B. Fullmer of Sydney, Australia; paternal grandparents, Donald and Shirley Fullmer of Duboistown; two aunts Jody Fullmer and Sherri Holtzman, as well as numerous loving cousins and dear friends.

A funeral service to honor the life of Hali will be held 10 a.m. Friday, November 4 at Messiah Lutheran Church, 324 South Howard St., South Williamsport. Burial will follow in Wildwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 – 7 p.m. on Thursday, November 3 at Messiah Lutheran Church.

Memorial donations in Hali’s name may be made to Boy Scouts Troup Pack 38, c/o St. Ann Church, 1305 Northway Rd., Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.

Online condolences may be made on Hali’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Hali Fullmer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.