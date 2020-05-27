Montoursville -- H. Wayne Packard, 87, of Montoursville died Sunday, May 24, 2020, at AristaCare at Loyalsock.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Helen L. Packard, on December 5, 2017.

Born November 23, 1932 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Eldric H. and Ruth L. (Seidel) Packard.

Wayne was a 1950 graduate of Williamsport High School. Following graduation he proudly served in the United States Navy during the Korean War. During his service in the military he had the honor to play with the Navy Band in Arlington Cemetery. After his honorable discharge Wayne graduated from Lock Haven University and earned his doctorate degree from Bucknell University in elementary education. Wayne retired from Hepburn Lycoming in 1993 as an elementary school teacher for 34 years.

Wayne was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church. He was a talented musician, enjoyed playing the saxophone in the Nicolosi Band and later started the band Wayne Packard Quintet which he was a member of for more than 10 years. He also enjoyed watching sports.

Surviving are a son, Timothy W. Packard (Connie), of Montoursville; and a granddaughter, Lindsey J. Packard.

In addition to his wife and parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Richard L. Packard.

A memorial service to honor the life of Wayne will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 2, at Trinity Episcopal Church 844 W. Fourth St., Williamsport, with the Rev. Kenneth E. Wagner-Pizza and the Rev. Jeffrey A. Packard officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until time of service at Trinity Episcopal Church where they will follow social distancing and COVID-19 guidelines.

We ask everyone paying respects to please follow the directions of the funeral and church attendants for the health and safety of all.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Wayne’s name to Trinity Episcopal Church, 844 W. Fourth St., Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com