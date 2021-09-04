Eagles Mere -- H. Skipwith Gordon V, 91, of Eagles Mere died Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at his home.

Born November 2, 1929, in Baltimore, Md., he was a son of the late Henry Skipwith Gordon IV and Frances Virginia (Willis) Gordon. His wife of 45 years, the former Johanna E. Hestag, preceded him in death on January 18, 2018.

Surviving is a daughter, Lydia A. Goddard of Upper Marlboro, Md.; a son, Conrad Gordon of Tilghman, Md.; two sisters, Sarah Congalton of Eagles Mere, and Margaret R. Gordon of Easton, N.Y.; and two brothers, James F. Gordon of Hendersonville, N.C., and William S. Gordon of Baltimore, Md.; and a cousin, Margaret Hildebrandt of Sunderland, Md.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family/

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, Dushore.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.mccartythomas.com.

