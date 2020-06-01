Montgomery -- H. Blair Hanley, 92, of Montgomery passed away Sunday May 31, 2020 at home with his daughters by his side.

Born January 16, 1928 in Elizabethville, he was the son of Andrew and Rhea Hanley.

Blair married Lois “Dusty” Winters in April of 1949 and they shared 46 years of marriage until her death in 1995. He married Gloria Eckroth in 2005 and they were together until her death in 2019.

Blair held several jobs in his younger years and he was in the U.S. Army from 1946 - 1947. He went to work at Darling Valve in 1956 for 34 years until retiring in 1990. He was active in the Susquehannocks 4-Wheelers and loved camping, fishing and playing cards. Above all, family time was of the utmost importance to him.

Surviving Blair are two daughters, Judy (William) Stepp of Duboistown and Jody Cooper of Montgomery, three grandchildren: Amanda (Micah) Sweeley and William (Julie) Stepp of Montoursville and Blair (Kristen) Stepp of Grand Rapids, Michigan. He also had nine great-grandchildren: Riley, Chloe, Abby, Judah, Levi, Maximus, Shiloh, Emilio and Griffin. Blair has three surviving siblings, Anna Ulman, Susan (Ben) Weller and Phillip (Joann) Hanley.

Along with his wives, Blair was preceded in death by a son-in-law Todd Cooper and brothers Fred, Ray and James.

A funeral service to honor the life of Blair will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 4 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond St. Williamsport. Burial will follow in Green Lawn Memorial Park, Montgomery. A viewing will be held from 9:30 a.m. until time of service on Thursday at Sanders.

