Jersey Shore -- Gwenivere Carl, 86, of Jersey Shore passed away Friday May 8, 2020 at the Gatehouse of Divine Providence, Williamsport.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Q. A. Carl.

Born December 6, 1933, in Webster, Ind. she was the daughter of the late Chalmers and Henrietta (Yost) Fisher.

She graduated from Webster High School and was a loving mother who made her house a home. Later in life, she worked as a bank teller at M&T Bank. Gwenivere was constantly filling her household with love, laughter, and special memories as her favorite hobby was taking care of children. As a selfless wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, family meant everything to her.

Surviving are her children, Amy Maffett (David), Daniel Fahien (Wade Grainger) and Gregory Fahien (Suzanne); five grandchildren, Justine Young, Courtney Miller, Tyler Fahien, Eric Derr, and Alaina Derr; 10 great-grandchildren; and her brothers Larry Fisher (Paula) and Gerald Fisher (Gina).

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

