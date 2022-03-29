Pennsdale -- Gwendolyn R. Gledhill, 84, of Pennsdale passed away on Friday, March 25, 2022 at The Gatehouse and was received into the arms of her Lord Savior.

Gwendolyn was born Nov. 10, 1937 in Williamsport, and is the daughter of the late Theodore Roosevelt Hall and the late Gertrude Ruth (Hill) Hall. She married John M. Gledhill on Dec. 15, 1984, and shared 37 years of marriage.

Gwendolyn graduated from Mansfield College and worked as a Social Worker and later in life as a Home Care Provider. She was very active in her church and bible study groups including at the Meck Senior Center. She enjoyed reading, singing and spending time with friends and family.

She is survived by her husband; John M. Gledhill; three sisters, Ruth K. Smits of Long Island, N.Y., Eleanor E. Krause of Rockhill, S.C., and Thelma K. Blair of Augusta, Ga.

In addition to her parents, Gwendolyn is predeceased by three sisters, Jean Dorenbecher, Sarah Wagner, Joyce Feaster; four brothers, James Hall, Allen Hall, Robert Hall, and brother, Alfred Hall.

Family and friends are invited to Gwendolyn’s 12 p.m. graveside service on Wednesday, March 30 at Schenck Cemetery, Howard, Pa. with Rev. Robert A. Lauver officiating.

In Gwendolyn’s memory, memorial contributions may be made to Muncy Township Vol. Fire Co. 261 Village Rd. Muncy Pa 17756.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.

