Mill Hall -- Gwendolyn (Gwen) Clawson, 91, of Renovo Rd. Mill Hall died at home on Monday, November 2, 2020.

Born July 13, 1929 in Blairsville, Pa. to the late Claire and Erma Bliss Bailey, Gwen graduated from Blairsville High School, earned her BA degree from Waynesburg College in 1952, and earned a Master’s Degree from the University of Pittsburgh in 1956.

Surviving are her three children: M. Gregory (Sofia) Clawson of Brooklyn, N.Y., Kurt Edward (Marguerite) Clawson of Trappe, Pa., and Rev. Lauren Ann Clawson of Mt. Vernon, Ohio; and four grandchildren: Edward Miller, Kelly Clawson, Keith Clawson, and Mark Miller.

She was predeceased by her husband of 61 years, Edward Clawson of Ligonier, Pa. whom she married on August 18, 1956, and her seven siblings, Daryl Bailey, Eileen Johnson, Arthur (Art) Bailey, Adele Bailey, Joyce Herman, Jeannette Zaiss, and Rev. Robert (Bobby) Bailey.

Gwen was very close to her many nieces and nephews, whom she loved very much.

Gwen’s professional career included teaching elementary education in Lower Burrell School District, Pa. and San Diego School District, Calif., two years at Akeley Laboratory School, at Lock Haven, State College, and substitute teaching for Keystone Central School District. She taught remedial reading instruction for Upward Bound Program and oversaw testing with the programs Follow Through and Head Start of Keystone Central School District.

For many years, Gwen was a weekly volunteer overseeing the front desk of the Lock Haven Hospital and for the Lock Haven State College Bloodmobile. For over 50 years, she was an active member of Trinity Methodist Church and Covenant United Methodist. She participated in the AAUW, American Association of University Women, supporting its cause of equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, and research. She was a dedicated supporter the Clinton County Democratic Committee for many years.

Gwen loved to read, walk, and enjoyed crafting with a group of University women friends. She and her husband Ed were founding members of the Millbrook Playhouse. She was a stalwart Pittsburgh Steelers Fan.

Most importantly, her family was the loving focus of her life. She loved being a wife, a mother, and grandmother. She looked forward to having the family together at home anytime and especially at the holidays.

A memorial service will take place at Yost-Gedon Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC, 121 W. Main Street, Lock Haven in 2021. In remembrance of Gwen Clawson, those who wish may make contributions to the Edward and Gwendolyn Scholarship Fund, c/o Lock Haven University Foundation, Lock Haven University, or a charity of choice.

