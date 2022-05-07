Williamsport -- Guy Eugene Warner of Williamsport traded in his wheelchair for a Heavenly pair of dancing shoes in the early morning of May 5, 2022. He was 58.

He is survived by his mom Cheryl H. Warner, devoted sister Wendy L. Warner, and brothers James S. and George E. Warner. He also has many aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, and nieces who loved him.

Guy is predeceased by his dad, Burnish K. Warner Sr., his birth mother Gloria Beaver, brother Burnish K. Warner Jr., sister Patricia K. Warner, and great niece Samaria Motyka.

Guy was employed by Hope Enterprises Inc. for 30 years and through that employer also worked for West Pharmaceuticals in Jersey Shore.

He enjoyed reading, singing old hymns with his mom, latch hook rugs, coloring, and doing word-and/or jigsaw puzzles. He loved camping, especially sawing wood with his dad. He was always up for eating out or just hanging out with his sister Wendy. Guy loved old-school Batman, The Wizard of Oz, The Sound of Music, and Robin Williams. Guy was an animal lover, especially of his cat Sleepy.

Guys family will be celebrating his life on Monday, May 9 at Greenview Alliance Church, 1955 Warrensville Rd., Montoursville. Visitation will be held from 4 - 6 p.m. and a service will follow directly after. Everyone is encouraged to stay for a time of refreshment and fellowship after the service.

In lieu of flowers, please donate in Guy’s memory to the Greenview Alliance Church playground fund, the Lycoming SPCA at 2805 Reach Rd., Montoursville PA 17754, or LAPS, 630 Wildwood Blvd at Williamsport, PA 17701.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted with final arrangements. To sign a register book or share a memory please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.