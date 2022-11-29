Williamsport, Pa. — Guy E. Hall, 74, of Williamsport died on November 19, 2022.
He was born on December 18, 1947, a son to the late Dorothy Grimes and Guy E. Hall.
He spent the past 55 years working as a manager for the former convenience market on the corner of 6th & High street, formerly Sunoco, Stop & Go, UniMart, now the District High Enterprise on High St.
He is survived by his dear friends and all those whose lives he touched daily. He will be remembered as having a kind soul, always willing to lend a helping hand.
Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted with handling final arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Guy Hall as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get Our Free Newsletters
Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters.
Sign Up Today!
Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter?
Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update!
Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.
Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?
We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.
Thank you for saying that local news matters!