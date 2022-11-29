obit candles new size 7.jpg

Williamsport, Pa. — Guy E. Hall, 74, of Williamsport died on November 19, 2022.

He was born on December 18, 1947, a son to the late Dorothy Grimes and Guy E. Hall.

He spent the past 55 years working as a manager for the former convenience market on the corner of 6th & High street, formerly Sunoco, Stop & Go, UniMart, now the District High Enterprise on High St.

He is survived by his dear friends and all those whose lives he touched daily. He will be remembered as having a kind soul, always willing to lend a helping hand.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted with handling final arrangements.

