Lock Haven -- Gurden Luzell Dietz, 93, passed from this world to the Heavenly world of the Lord to be with his wife, the late Eleanor Ann McCloskey, who preceded him in death on March 11, 2007. He had been a resident of Susque View since April, 2020. Previously, he resided at Kephart Plaza since 2011.

Gurden was born in Syracuse, New York on August 17, 1927 to his parents, Luzell and Mona Mary (Hendricks) Dietz. He moved with his family several times during his childhood and ended up in the First Ward of Lock Haven on Henderson Street where he attended Robb Elementary School and then Lock Haven High School. He left school his senior year to enlist in the U.S. Navy during World War II as a Seaman First Class. He was stationed at San Juan, Puerto Rico until he was honorably discharged the following year at which time he re-enrolled in school and graduated in 1947 from Lock Haven High School with his sister, Janice Dunn. He attended Lycoming College for 2 years.

He worked many jobs from the time he was 12 years old. These included Sam Brickley Ice Cream House (must be what started his love of ice cream), Basinger Food Market, Bottorf Shoe Store, and as a bread salesman. His favorite job was for the Pennsylvania Railroad as a Block Operator working in Renovo. While at Kephart Plaza, he had a birds-eye view of the train tracks and when he heard the whistle, he would go to the balcony and count the number of cars. Due to the distance and hours, he went to the United States Postal Service as a mail carrier from which he retired in 1975.

Gurden was a charter member of the Black Knights Drum & Bugle Corp, a PIAA wrestling official, and the girls' tennis coach for Bald Eagle Nittany High School from 1989-1998. He was a member of the Clinton County Shrine Club and a life member of the Lock Haven Elks Lodge. Gurden was a member of Great Island Presbyterian Church.

In 1950, Gurden and Eleanor married in Harrisburg and went on to have 3 daughters: Cynthia (Peter) Kulesza of Friendsville,Tennessee; Cheryl (Greg) Gotschall-Shoop of Hughesville; and Cathy (Wayne) Young of Lock Haven. In addition, he is survived by 4 grandchildren: Julie (Regan) Smith of Hughesville; Daniel Kulesza (Charlotte Anderson) of Greenville, N.C.; Sarah (Chris) Allen of Woodstock, Georgia; and Megan (Darren) Muthler of Lock Haven. He was the proud great-grandfather of Madelynne and Jameson Smith and Penelope and Victoria Allen.

He was predeceased by his parents and 5 siblings: Janice (Donald) Dunn, Marilyn Dietz, Robert Dietz, Gary Dietz, and Jimmy Dietz as well as his son-in-law James Gotschall, grandson Jason Gotschall, and stillborn daughter Caryl.

Funeral services for Gurden L. Dietz will be held Monday, October 26, 2020 at noon in the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC, 121 W. Main St. Lock Haven, followed by burial in the Rest Haven Memorial Park with full military honors. Family and friends will be received in the funeral home one hour prior to the services.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Gurden's name may be made to: Great Island Presbyterian Church, 12 West Water Street, Lock Haven, PA 17745 or Alzheimer's Disease Research, 22512 Gateway Center Drive, Clarksburg, MD 20871.

Online thoughts and memories can be made to www.yost-gedonfuneralhome.com or Yost-Gedon Funeral Home Facebook Page.