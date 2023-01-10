Woolrich, Pa. — Gregory J. Bianchi, 67, of Woolrich passed away Sunday, January 8, 2023 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, after a short illness.

Born August 4, 1955 in Lock Haven, he was the son of the late Joseph L. Bianchi and the former Lu B. Herr.

Greg attended Lock Haven High School, graduating in 1973. He then graduated from the former Williamsport Area Community College (WACC), earning his degree as a Heavy Equipment Operator.

He was a lifetime member of Holy Spirit Parish, attending St. Agnes Catholic Church.

Greg retired from PennDOT after 41 years of service.

He was an avid hunter and fisherman, but his main passion was woodworking. In the past year he traveled to Tennessee to learn dovetailing, building a table then a desk with this process. In the past, he built an inlay table that was featured in Fine Woodworking Magazine.

He is survived by two brothers, Steve (Linda) Bianchi of Woolrich and Shawn Bianchi of Lock Haven; a sister, Cindy Harkey of Avis; a favorite aunt, Mary Kunes of Avis; and several nieces and nephews. Also surviving are two special childhood friends, Mike Patterson and Joanne Campbell as well as many friends whom he spent every Labor Day Weekend with for the past 50 years straight, enjoying a corn roast, at the Bull Run Vistas overlooking Pine Creek.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a nephew, Joe Bianchi.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at 10 a.m. at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 3 E. Walnut St., Lock Haven with Rev. Father Joseph Orr officiating. Interment will follow at Schenck’s Cemetery, Howard.

Friends and family will be received on Wednesday, January 11 from 6 until 8 p.m. at the Donald G. Walker Funeral Home, Inc., 231 High St., Flemington, PA 17745.

Memorial contributions in Greg’s name may be made to Holy Spirit Parish (St. Agnes Church) through the funeral home.

Online condolences may be given by visiting www.moriartyfuneral.com.

