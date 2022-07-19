Williamsport — Grant J. Myers, Sr. received his promotion to glory on Friday, July 15, 2022 surrounded by his family, after living with cancer and glorifying God through it for 13 years.

Grant was 66 years old and born and raised in Williamsport. He was the son of Doris (Boatman) and Elmer E. Myers. After losing his mother at a young age, Grant was on his own and forging a path for himself at the age of 13. The difficulties he experienced in life would have consumed a lesser man. By the grace of God, Grant chose to use his circumstance to make himself better, not bitter.

He attended Williamsport Area High School, Class of 1973, and was enrolled in the technical program. He started his career as apprentice to Joe Brown, at Brown’s Sunoco, at the age of just 13. He was mentored by Joe and Johnny Clipper, who provided invaluable lessons in auto mechanics, as well as lessons in life. The lessons he learned from his mentors were lessons he took with him for the rest of his career, and the rest of his life. He honed his skills well over the years and became Master Certified in all 8 areas of certification by ASE. Grant served on the Advisory Board for Penn College, in the Automotive Program, and was an ASE Advisor and Evaluator.

Over the years, Grant worked for Russ Smith Ford, John Powell Chevrolet, Anchor Ford, and Quality Care Ford Dealerships. He retired as Service Manager of Quality Care Ford in 2011 due to failing health. He was eternally grateful to David Confair, owner of Quality Care, for his compassion, understanding, and support as he worked through his illness.

Grant is forever grateful to Joe Carpenter for sharing the Gospel of Christ and leading him to salvation in Christ in 1996.

As he left the hospital for the Gatehouse, Grant’s doctors and nurses, with tears in their eyes, thanked him for the privilege of taking care of him. That was the testimony of Grant’s life, through thick and thin.

Grant is survived by his wife and best friend of 45 years, Kathy (Starr) Myers. He is also survived by one son, Grant J. Myers, Jr. and daughters, Jennifer Layton and Heather Seagraves. His legacy also lives on in the lives of his 9 grandchildren. Grant’s additional survivors include nephew, Frank Rose, half-brother, Frank Myers, stepmother, Lois Myers, half-brother, Merton Myers, and two great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his mother, Doris (Boatman) Myers, father, Elmer E. Myers, his very special grandparents, Torrence and Charlotte Boatman, sister Charlotte Jean Smith, and half-sister Shirley Riggle.

Grant attended Calvary Baptist Church in Jersey Shore, where he loved preparing Men’s Breakfast in earlier years.

Grant’s greatest pleasure in life was spending time with his children and grandchildren, tractor rides with Pappy, and telling “Pappy Stories.” He enjoyed landscaping, “puttering around the house,” model cars, and shopping at Weis grocery store.

Grant was a loving husband, best friend, wonderful father and grandfather, and he will be dearly missed. His quick wit and irreverent humor made an impact on everyone he met.

Services will be at Calvary Baptist Church, 315 Thompson Street, Jersey Shore on Friday, July 22, beginning at 10 a.m. for visitation, with the Celebration of Life Service to follow at 11 a.m. Private interment will be held in Jersey Shore Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Grant’s name can be made to Susquehanna Health Foundation c/o The Gatehouse, 1001 Grampian Boulevard, Williamsport PA 17701.

Online condolences may be made on Grant’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com

