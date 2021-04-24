Montgomery -- Grant D. “Zeke” Eichenlaub Jr., 63, of Montgomery passed away peacefully Saturday, April 17, 2021 at the Gatehouse Hospice in Williamsport.

Zeke is survived by his wife Joann (Wagner) Eichenlaub. Together they shared over three decades of marriage.

He was born June 15, 1957, the son of the late Grant Eichenlaub, Sr. and Mary Ellen (Laurenson) Eichenlaub in Montgomery.

Zeke was a member of the Montgomery Legion Post 251 where he greatly enjoyed Quizzo nights. He also was an avid billiards player whose team achieved several awards over the years. Zeke had a strong entrepreneurial spirit and built his business, “Ike’s Auto Repair,” from the ground up. Over the forty plus years of running his own business Zeke received countless letters of appreciation from stranded drivers and even when it became physically difficult for him to work he still dispatched calls and handled all the paperwork - an aspect he was not fond of at all! Zeke was also a member of the Montgomery Boat club and enjoyed summers fishing, cruising and tubing with family on the Susquehanna River.

In addition to his wife Zeke is survived by two sons Grant D. Eichenlaub III (Stephanie) of Milton and Wyett J. Eichenlaub of Fountain, Colorado; two grandchildren Wyett Ray and Anthony Grant Eichenlaub; three sisters Sue Demi, Jane Diehl and Patty Rebo (George) all of Montgomery; a brother Terry Eichenlaub (Ashley) of Montgomery; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents he was predeceased by a nephew Corey Eichenlaub.

In celebration of Zeke’s life, a “Potluck” Dinner will be held Sunday, April 25, 2021 starting at 1 p.m. at 37 Ike’s Drive, Montgomery, by his family and friends. This event is open to all, the family just asks that all who attend bring chairs, beverage(s) of choice and a dish to share. Everything else will be provided.

Arrangements are by Maneval Allen Redmond Cremation and Funeral Home, 500 W.4th St., Williamsport, PA 17701.

Fond memories and condolences may be made at www.jamesmaneval.com.