Cogan Station -- Grant D. Confer, 88, of Cogan Station and formerly Montoursville, passed away peacefully Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at Muncy Place. Surviving is his loving wife of 68 years, Eileen J. (Snyder) Confer.

Born March 6, 1933, in Collomsville, he was the son of the late Helen Confer and was raised by his grandparents, the late Thomas and Ella Confer.

Grant proudly served his country in the U.S. Army National Guard for 22 years. He also worked at several other local establishments in sales. Grant’s favorite job was selling Christmas trees as the owner and operator of North Star Tree Company, where he employed as many family members of his own as he could, willing or not.

Grant was a member of Faith United Methodist Church and a former member of Bethel United Methodist Church, where he served as a trustee and helped with church events when he could. He was a former commissioner and Boy Scout Leader of Montoursville Troop 72 and was a life member of the Montoursville Fire Department and also served with Hepburn Township Volunteer Fire Company. Grant enjoyed hunting and being in the company of others, especially having conversation. He lived a life filled with faith, family, civic duty and practical jokes. His personality will certainly be missed by those who knew him and those who were granted entry into his "union."

Surviving in addition to his wife are four children, Daniel T. Confer of Plunketts Creek, Donald M. Confer (Karen) of Cogan Station, Diane M. James (David) of Eldersburg, Md. and Darla R. Kriner (Duke) of Montoursville; 12 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren with two on the way; and two cousins.

He was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Jeanne Confer.

A funeral service to honor the life of Grant will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond St. Williamsport. Burial will follow in Balls Mills Cemetery, Cogan Station, with military and fire service honors. A viewing will be held Tuesday, Aug. 10 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Sanders.

Memorial contributions may be made in Grant’s name to Montoursville Fire Department (Willing Hand & Hose), 821 Broad St., Montoursville, PA 17754 or Hepburn Twp. Volunteer Fire Company, 615 PA-973, Cogan Station, PA 17728.

