Turbotville -- Grady J. Miller, 19, of Turbotville passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, January 28, 2021.

Born January 12, 2002 in Lewisburg, he was the son of Larry B. Miller, II and Cassie L. (Kurtz) Miller of Turbotville.

He was a 2020 graduate of Warrior Run High School and a 2020 graduate of the Lycoming Career and Technology Center at Hughesville. During high school he was a wrestler with the Defender wrestling team.

He was employed at Control Systems 21 in Dillsburg.

He was a member of the NRA, an avid hunter and fisherman, and loved spending time with his family and friends.

Surviving besides his parents are a sister, Adelyn M. Miller and a brother, Carson B. Miller, both at home; his paternal grandparents, Larry and Pat Miller and paternal great-grandmother, Margaret Miller, all of Allenwood; maternal grandparents, James and Twila Kurtz of Watsontown and a large extended family and many friends.

Family and friends are invited to call Saturday, February 6, from 4 to 7 p.m. and Sunday, February 7, from 2 to 3 p.m. at Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 207 Broadway Street, Turbotville, where a funeral service will be held at 3 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in his memory be made to the Warrior Run Mat Club.

