Williamsport — Grace Madeline (Shiley) Fleming of Williamsport passed away on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at the Williamsport Home. She was the wife of the late Donald W. Fleming, who passed March 25, 1989.

Born July 26, 1920 in Philadelphia, Grace was 27 days away from celebrating her 102nd birthday. She was a daughter of the late Elmer and Catherine (Walsh) Shiley and was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

Grace was a feisty, adventurous, woman. She graduated from Mt. Union High School in 1938, where she would fondly reflect on playing tenor saxophone in the school band. Grace loved to travel. She visited many states and countries, and one of her favorite places to revisit with family was Cape Cod. She liked cats and was a member of the American Business Women’s Association. Grace enjoyed reading, and worked for Otto’s Bookstore and the Taber Museum in Williamsport many years ago. In her spare time, if she wasn’t playing cards, she was tracing her family ancestry to Ireland. She was proud to be Roman Catholic, and was a member of the former Ascension Catholic Church, now St. Joseph the Worker.

Surviving are her two children, Eileen Logue and James Fleming; two granddaughters, Pamela Zueger (John) of Washington and Tanya Jaspers (Rene’) of The Netherlands; two great-granddaughters, Catalina and Savannah Jaspers; one niece Gail Hughes and her children Cindy, Karen, and David.

Along with her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by one sister, Rita Marie Kidd, and two brothers, Leonard and Elmer Shiley.

A memorial service to honor Grace’s life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to St. Catherine Catholic Church, 203 W. Market St., Mt. Union, PA 17066, and/or St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 711 W. Edwin St., Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements are entrusted to Sanders Mortuary. Online condolences may be expressed on Grace’s memorial page by visiting www.SandersMortuary.com.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.