Williamsport -- Grace M. Pelleschi, 84, of Williamsport passed away on April 10, 2021 at UPMC Susquehanna.

Grace was born on July 24, 1936 in Philadelphia, the daughter of Phillip and Lila (Miller) Abramo and spent most of her early life in Beach Creek. She was a graduate of Lock Haven Area High School and Williamsport Hospital School of Nursing. She also attended Lycoming College.

She worked as a registered nurse in orthopedics at Williamsport Hospital, in employee health at Divine Providence Hospital, as a supervisor at Lysock View Nursing Home and as a private duty nurse. She also was the first volunteer nurse at Little League and the owner of Pelleschi’s Uniform World.

Surviving are her companion of 20 years, Thomas Mnick, two sons and their families, Bryan (Karen) Pelleschi of Williamsport, Dr. Todd (Susan) Pelleschi of Etters; grandchildren, Dr. Benjamin (Jaime), Dustin, Brandon, Matthew and Jessica (Teddy) Pelleschi; great-grandchildren, Ryu and Amelia; and constant companion, her dog Lucas.

In addition to her parents, a brother, Phillip, preceded her in death.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Friday, April 16 at St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 702 W. Fourth St., Williamsport, with her pastor Rev. Brian Van Fossen officiating. Burial will follow at Wildwood Cemetery. In keeping with Dept. of Health regulations, a mask will be required. There will be no visitation.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial contributions in Grace's name may be made to Lycoming County SPCA, 2805 Reach Road, Williamsport, PA 17701.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted with handling arrangements.