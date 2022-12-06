Lock Haven, Pa. — Grace M. Confer, 95, of Lock Haven passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022 at the Susque-View Nursing Home, Lock Haven.

She was born in Lock Haven on April 22, 1927 to Charles and Stella Probst Stimpson. Grace was a graduate of the Lock Haven High School and was united in marriage to John T. Confer on September 16, 1978. John passed away on March 20, 2017. She had worked at Pipe Aircraft until the time of its closing and Luria's Women Clothing Store in Lock Haven. She enjoyed gardening but she most enjoyed the Piper plane ride that Susque-View arranged for her at the age of 91. Grace had been a member of the Swissdale United Methodist Church.

Although Grace never had her own children, she considered her nieces and nephews to be her kids. Survivors include nieces: Jan (Ted) Rokich, Ginger(Kevin) Asper-Clouser, Joan (Gary) Marshall and Pam Nelson, nephews: George (Debbie) Lange, Greg (Deb) Lange, Paul (Ida Mae) Harris, Robert Harris, and Jeff (Sharon) Stimpson.

Memorial Services will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Graces name can be made to Clinton County SPCA, 33 Mill Hill Road, Lock Haven or the Swissdale United Methodist Church, 974 Croak Hollow Road, Lock Haven.

Services are under the direction of the Gedon Funeral Homes & Cremation Services LLC, 121 W. Main St. Lock Haven, PA 17745. Online thoughts and memories can be made at www.gedonfuneralhomes.com or Gedon Funeral Homes Facebook Page.

