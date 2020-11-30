Hughesville -- Grace I. (Bitler) Houseweart, 89, of Hughesville went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Nottingham Village, Northumberland.

Grace was a 50-year member of Order of Eastern Star where she served as Worthy Matron for three terms. She was also a member of the Red Hats Society, Muncy Valley Moose, Muncy VFW Ladies Auxiliary, 39 Plus Club, Unityville, and Lycoming County Senior Citizens, Muncy Chapter. Grace enjoyed playing Bingo, going to the casino, and spending time with her family, especially her great-granddaughters.

Surviving are a son, David W. (Effie) Bitler of Benton; two granddaughters, Jaime R. Bitler and Jackie S. (Nathan) Minier; and twin great-granddaughters, Kaylee N. Minier and Kiah A. Minier.

In addition to her parents, Grace was preceded in death by her first husband of 30 years, Dallas C. Bitler; her second husband of 20 years, Donald Houseweart; a sister, Margaret; and a brother, Edward.

