Williamsport -- Grace E. (Lorimer) Lyons, 77, loving wife of Kenneth Lyons, of Williamsport, passed away at her residence on Saturday morning, June 19, 2021 while surrounded by her family.

Grace was born on July 27, 1943 in Williamsport to the late William and Mary (Corson) Lorimer. She attended Muncy High School and was a graduate of the class of 1962. On October 24, 1964 she married her soulmate, Kenneth Lyons, in Muncy Creek Township. Together they shared 56 wonderful years of marriage and raised two children. Grace was employed by the Kellogg’s in Muncy for 14 years until her retirement in October of 2002.

Grace enjoyed cooking, baking and having fun going to casinos. She was a wonderful homemaker and was the best mom anyone could ever ask for. She truly cherished her family and many friends.

Surviving are; her husband, Kenneth Lyons of Williamsport, daughter; Cheri (Aaron) Boatman of Muncy, son; KC (Heidi) Lyons of Selinsgrove, grandchildren; Kristin (Bruce) Brosius, Ryan (Ashely) Boatman, Sadie and Kylie Lyons, Ashley and Mason Koppenhaver and Amber Holmes, great grandchildren; Carson and Aubrey Shoemaker, Nova and Aurora Brosius and Natalie and Lucas Boatman, sisters; Peggy Winters of Muncy, MaryAnn (Ron) Ott of Danville, Ruthie Lorimer of Arizona, Linda Myers of Hughesville, Patti (Pete) Larsen of Pennsdale and a brother; Tom (Cheri) Lorimer of Huntersville.

Besides her parents Grace was predeceased by a brother; Bill Lorimer, grandson; Jamie Winder and a granddaughter Kayla Winder.

In keeping with the family’s wishes, Mrs. Lyon’s services will be private. Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive in Canton is assisting her family with arrangements.

