Nisbet -- Grace E. Fuller, 97, of Nisbet died Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at The Williamsport Home. She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Lee H. Fuller on November 14, 2012.

Born July 3, 1924 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Benjamin F. and Effie E. (Hill) Whipple.

Grace retired from Neyharts after 37 years of service. She belonged to a nondenominational Christian Fellowship. Grace was an excellent cook and baker. She also enjoyed gardening, jigsaw puzzles, reading her bible and taking care of her cat, Bear.

Surviving are two daughters, Oneida Snyder of California and Sandra Koser (Bill) of Nisbet; a sister, Agnes G. Whipple of Nisbet; four grandchildren, David Snyder, Jr. (Donna), Virginia Snyder, Mike Koser (Tara), Michelle Egli (Eric); granddaughter-in-law, Connie Fuller; 13 great grandchildren and five great great grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Lewis A. Whipple, Henry C. Whipple, Margaret M. Carpenter Holt and grandchildren, Stephen Snyder and Jeffrey Fuller.

A funeral service to honor the life of Grace will be held Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at Knight-Confer Funeral Home, 1914 Memorial Ave., Williamsport. Burial will follow in Woodward Township Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made at www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Grace Fuller as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.