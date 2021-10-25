Mill Hall -- Grace E. Dickey, 82, of Pickwick St., Mill Hall, passed away October 22, 2021 at the UPMC Lock Haven Hospital.

She was born Nov. 2, 1939 to the late Donald and Alice K. Hevner Butler.

Grace was married to Donald P. Dickey Sr. who preceded her in death Dec. 24, 2009. She had been an active member of the Flemington First Church of Christ, a homemaker, and had cooked for many years at the former Belles Spring Restaurant in Mill Hall. She had also taken care of the bookwork for the family owned Don and Son’s Garage in Mill Hall. She enjoyed playing bingo.

Survivors include two sons; Donald (Tina) Dickey Jr. and David (Renee Lehman) Dickey, Sr. of Mill Hall, a special daughter, Debbie Chapman of McElhattan; one sister, Candance White of Bellefonte, two Grandchildren, David Dickey, Jr., Destany (Shawn) Etters and three Great Grandchildren, Caven and Mallori Etters, Emma Dickey. She was preceded in death by a younger sister; Donna Butler.

Funeral services for Grace E. Dickey will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. in the Flemington First Church of Christ, 714 Canal St. Mill Hall. Officiating will be Pastor Mark E. Riley.

Interment will be private in the Cedar Hill Cemetery. Family and friends will be received in the church Tuesday morning, one hour prior to the services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Grace’s name can be made to her church or the Clinton County SPCA, 33 Mill Hill Rd. Lock Haven, PA.

Online thoughts and memories can be made at www.yost-gedonfuneralhome.com or Yost-Gedon Facebook Page. Arrangements are under the direction of the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC., 121 W. Main St., Lock Haven, PA.



