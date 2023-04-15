Williamsport, Pa. — Grace Beck Gira, 86, of Williamsport passed at The Gatehouse Hospice on March 30, 2023.

She was born in Mill Hall on July 23, 1936, a daughter to the late Lester G., Sr. and Grace J. (Stayner) Beck.

A longtime member of the Tabernacle Baptist Church in Williamsport, she worked for 15 years in a local doctor’s office. She later worked at Neville’s Flowers in Montoursville, where her lifelong love of flowers and gardening made her one of their customers’ favorite employees. Grace also volunteered for years at Bishop Newmann High School, and as caregiver for the elderly.

Grace is survived by her children Col. James E. Nierle USMC (Retired) of Aldie, Virginia and Joanna C. Nierle of Williamsport; grandchildren Katherine Gohmann, Leighanna Fedorkova, and Rachel Fedorkova; brothers Lester G. Beck, Jr., Jack Beck, Dean Beck; and sister Linda Styers.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband of 28 years, Dr. James E. Nierle; her second husband of 16 years, Martin Gira; sisters Ellen Probst, Pauline Shoemaker, and Madalyn Sims; and brother Richard L. Beck.

A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. April 21, 2023 at her church, 911 W. 3rd St., Williamsport with her pastor, Rev. Joel Long, officiating.

The family respectfully suggests memorial contributions in Grace's name may be made to Susquehanna Health Foundation, for the benefit of the Gatehouse Hospice, 1001 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport, PA 17701.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted with handling final arrangements. To share a memory or sign an online register book, please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Grace Gira as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

