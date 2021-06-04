Trout Run -- “Our miracle lady.” Those few words so accurately describe Grace Anne (Kennel) Zimmerman of Trout Run. She now has received her biggest miracle, one which will never end, when she entered heaven on June 2, 2021 at the age of 63.

To tell her life of miracles would take hours, but here are just a few. At the age of five, she came down with rheumatic heart disease which severely damaged her heart valves. The doctors said, “Take her home and make her happy…she will not survive.” God gave her a miracle, and she lived. At the age of 15, Hahnemann Hospital agreed to try valve replacements (a newly-evolving surgery), but the family was warned that she had only a small chance of survival. God allowed her to live, and her surgeon declared “She is a miracle!” as he recognized the faith of her parents. At the age of 23, she had a major stroke, and 3 months later she returned to work after going through rehab. Another miracle. Again and again, God has given her miracles to allow her to live and serve Him fully with constancy and humility.

Because of all of this, we as a family rejoice with her that her body is now healed and is whole in Heaven. You and hundreds of others will greatly miss her, but those who will miss her the very most are her husband of nearly 40 years, Mervin Craig Zimmerman, son Kenton Zimmerman, daughter Jeannette Zimmerman, grandsons Brayden, Micah and Bryant and granddaughters Alexandria and Eloise as well has her brothers, sisters and all the “outlaws”. Her brothers and sisters and their spouses are Marie Stoltzfus, Susan and Ray Watkins, Ellen Kennel and Duane Shank, Chris and Rose Kennel, Kathleen Kennel, James and Beth Kennel, Fred and Robin Kennel, Timothy and Kathy Kennel, Elvin and Wendy Kennel, and Phoebe and Steve Haupert. Her mother-in-law Martha Zimmerman, the Zimmerman family and dozens of nephews and nieces also have a great love of Grace.

All of Heaven welcomed Grace Anne, and there to greet her were her parents, Chris and Glady Kennel, sister Esther Lamartine, brother Phillip Kennel and father-in-law Mervin N. Zimmerman

Grace asks that you give God all the glory for all the miracles she was granted during her life here with us all.

“When I stand in glory, I will see His face. There I’ll serve my King forever, in that Holy Place”.

Services and visitation to celebrate the life of Grace will be held 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 9 at Mountain View Fellowship, 202 Old Barn Road, Trout Run (Bodines), PA 17771.

A family visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 11 at Hinkletown Mennonite Church, 2031 Division Hwy, Ephrata, PA 17522.

An additional memorial service to honor Grace’s life will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, June 12 at Parkesburg Mennonite Church, 44 East 2nd Avenue, Parkesburg, PA 19365. Friends may greet the family from 10 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at church.

Memorial contributions may be made in Grace’s name to Why Not You Ministries, P.O. Box 25, Morris Run, PA 16939.

