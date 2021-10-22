Williamsport -- Grace A. Elsesser, 99, of Williamsport died Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021 at her home.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, J. Richard Elsesser on Feb. 12, 2012.

Born Aug. 16, 1922 in Lewistown, she was a daughter of the late George W. and Mary M. (Coleman) Smith.

Grace was a 1940 graduate of Lewistown High School where she was a member of the Mifflin County Acapella Choir and the Central Pennsylvania Ladies Band. She was also a member of the Lewistown West End Softball team in which they played in the championship game in Madison Square Gardens, New York City. She enjoyed art, music and sports, especially the Philadelphia Phillies.

Grace, her husband Richard, and family operated Elsesser's Potatoes. She was a devoted and active member of the former Trinity United Methodist Church. She sang in the choir, played the French horn and violin and taught Sunday school.

Surviving is a son J. Richard Elsesser Jr. (Lionelle) of St. Louis, Mo.; daughters, Dawn L. Elsesser of Montoursville, Dana L. Elsesser of Chicago, Ill. and Devon L. Bower (Leonard)of Cogan Station; grandchildren, Brian Elsesser (Christine), Danica Enlow (Eric), Janice Bower (Sabor) and Alaine Bower; 11 great-grandchildren and a sister Janet Sulouff of Orlando, Fla.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by an infant daughter Judith D. Elsesser and two sisters, Jayne Galena and Ruth Ughetto.

A celebration of Grace’s life will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Grace’s name to the Heshbon Park United Methodist Church, 2898 Heshbon Rd., Williamsport, Pa., 17701.

Grace’s family appreciated the loving care provided by the caregivers near the end of her life.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home. www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com



