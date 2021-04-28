Williamsport -- Gordon E. “Gordie” McCormick, 67, of Williamsport died unexpectedly Sunday, April 25, 2021 at home.

Born September 3, 1953, he was a son of the late Emily (Mathias) McCormick and Donald McCormick.

Gordie proudly served his country in the U.S. Army Reserves. He had an entrepreneurial spirit, was an avid Steelers fan, a connoisseur of fine brandy and enjoyed cracking open a cold one. Gordie had a zest for life and was befriended by many. He was genuine, giving, and his heart was as big as his smile. He had the ability to empathize in any situation and impart some wisdom from his unique world view. His likeable, fun loving personality and willingness to lend a hand will certainly be missed.

Surviving are two children, Tyrone M. McCormick (Jennifer) of Perkasie and Chy-ann McCormick; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; two brothers, Michael S. McCormick (Judy) of Williamsport and Mark D. McCormick (Sherrie) of California; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Gordie was preceded in death by a half-sister, Dawn Marie Tannenbaum.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

