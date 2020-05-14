Jersey Shore -- Gloria S. Carson, 82, of Jersey Shore passed away peacefully on Monday, May 11, 2020 at Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital.

Born September 21, 1937 in Lock Haven, she was a daughter to the late Cecil Reish and the former Irene Workman. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Carson on September 10, 2006. They were united in marriage on September 21, 1963.

Gloria was a graduate of Lock Haven High School. She was a member of the Avis United Methodist Church, where she sang in the Choir and taught Sunday School. She enjoyed spending her time sewing, baking and crocheting. Earlier in her life, she worked at Bobbie Brooks and Woolrich.

She is survived by two sons, Wesley R. (Dawn) Carson, of Halifax, and Wayne E. (Stephanie) Carson, of Stroudsburg; a step-son, Donald (Jackie) Carson, of Colonial Heights, Virginia; seven grandchildren; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Glenda (Thomas) Lowell, of Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina, and Virginia Rupert, of Blanchard.

Services will be private. She will be laid to rest next to her husband in the Jersey Shore Cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted to Frederick B. Welker Funeral Home, Jersey Shore.

