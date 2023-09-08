Williamsport, Pa. — It is with profound sadness that we announce that Gloria Renn Munsell, 87, of Allenwood, peacefully passed away on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at the Williamsport Home. She was loved very deeply, and helped shape her children into the people they are today through her love, example, and encouragement. She was beloved by all who met her, especially her family and many friends. She had a magnetic personality that won over everyone she met.

Gloria Rae was born on a leap year in 1936, (she never revealed her age, but now the secret is out. Please forgive us, Mom!) in Lock Haven, but spent most of her childhood in Shamokin, where in 1954, she was crowned Queen of Hearts and received a full scholarship to the University of Pennsylvania to study nursing. Upon graduation, Gloria began her career as a nurse at Divine Providence Hospital, Williamsport, later transitioning into private duty nursing in Lock Haven.

She developed a deep love for antiques and became a shrewd antique dealer, specializing in Noritake Azalea China and a general line of collectables. Gloria, along with her business partner, Ken, and all other family members ran Allenwood Americana Antiques for over 45 years. She traveled to thousands of antique shows on the east coast.

Gloria loved the beach and treated her family to many vacations at Cape May and Atlantic City.

She was a great salesperson, business woman, land owner, and landlord.

Gloria was elected to multiple 6-year terms as Supervisor for her beloved Gregg Township. It was her greatest passion to help the people of the greater-Allenwood area. She was instrumental in several major projects, including: creating a new housing development for seniors, bringing a new sewer treatment plant to Allenwood, and the Great Stream Commons Industrial Park.

Gloria will be missed dearly by her friends and family.

She is survived by longtime friend, business partner, and companion, Kenneth Kipp; a daughter, Barbara Springer, South Williamsport; a son, Stephen Munsell, Williamsport; the father of her children, Daniel Munsell, Williamsport; four grandchildren, Cody Springer, Katessa Springer, Laura Munsell, and Jade London; four great-grandchildren, Amiah Eckenroth, Nova Shemory, Javi, and Harlowe; a nephew, Robert Michael Haines; and a daughter-in-law, Diane Munsell.

Gloria was preceded in death by her son, William “Bill” Munsell.

As she requests your presence, please attend a celebration of her life at First Christian Church of Montoursville, 5329 Lycoming Mall Drive, Montoursville, on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at 3 p.m.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 124 Main Street, Watsontown. To share a memory or condolence with the family, please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Gloria Munsell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

