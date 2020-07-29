Montoursville -- Gloria Marie Bellott, 82, of Montoursville passed away unexpectedly at her home on July 24, 2020.

Gloria Marie was born on July 6, 1938 in Wilkes-Barre, Plains Township, to Francis J. and Lottie J. (Toloczko) Delycure. She is a graduate of St. Mary's High School.

Gloria Marie was a devoted mother. She also had a career as an executive secretary, including a position with The Grit newspaper.

Gloria Marie loved to entertain and to decorate her home. She especially enjoyed Christmas visits with friends and family and delighted in her vast collection of angels. Morning mass was a part of her daily routine along with praying the rosary.

Gloria Marie made time for volunteer work. She served as a member of the Divine Providence Hospital Auxiliary Board, as a fundraiser for Greater Lycoming Habitat for Humanity and as a volunteer coordinator for Little League Baseball, Inc. events.

Gloria Marie was preceded in death by her husbands, James P. Stopper in 2006, and Anthony E. Bellott in 2016, her parents, and her sisters, Kathleen M. Delycure and Patricia A. Delycure Troisi.

She is survived by her daughter, Cindy (Douglas) Lempke; her brothers, Francis J. Delycure Jr. of Montoursville, and Thomas F. Delycure of Loyalsock Township; her sister, Mary F. Delycure (Tom) Rossi of Utica, N.Y., and her brother-in-law, John Troisi of Loyalsock Township.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, July 31, at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 800 Mulberry St., Montoursville. A burial service will follow at Wildwood Cemetery. COVID-19 safety guidelines will be followed to ensure the safety of those gathered.

In lieu of flowers, those who would like to honor Gloria Marie are encouraged to make a donation to Greater Lycoming Habitat for Humanity.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Crouse Funeral Home. www.crousefuneralhome.com