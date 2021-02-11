Williamsport -- Gloria M. (Mosteller) Huyck of Williamsport passed away peacefully at Manor Care South on February 4, 2021.

She was employed by Williamsport Hospital as a Nurse for 32 years. Gloria is survived by a niece Cindy Cecce; three nephews Fredrick, Jeffrey and Donald Mosteller. She was preceded in death by her brother Chester L. Mosteller Jr. and a sister-in-law Catherine (Richards) Mosteller.

Services are being held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being handled by Maneval Allen Redmond Funeral Home. Send condolences or fond memories to jamesmaneval.com.